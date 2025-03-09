Democratic candidates are spotlighting Elon Musk in new campaign ads, casting him as the face of deep budget cuts that favor billionaires over essential social programs.

Musk has become a polarizing figure in American politics, particularly following his close alignment with President Donald Trump. His leadership in slashing the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has made him a target for Democratic attacks.

In response, Democratic groups have launched a series of campaign ads portraying Musk as a billionaire cutting essential services while enriching himself, CNN reported.

The ads, rolled out in close to two dozen House races, portray Republican incumbents as prioritizing tax breaks for billionaires while slashing funding for healthcare programs that support children and seniors.

Polls indicate that Musk is deeply unpopular among Democrats, with 96% believing he has too much power over government decisions.

Meanwhile, Tesla's future remains uncertain as the company battles reputational damage and declining consumer confidence.

