A California Democratic candidate accused former Vice President Kamala Harris of being "intentionally complicit" in a "cover up" over former President Joe Biden's decline.

Antonio Villaraigosa, a 2026 California gubernatorial candidate, called the claims about Biden's health in the new book "Original Sin" by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson "deeply troubling."

"At the highest levels of our government, those in power were intentionally complicit or told outright lies in a systematic cover up to keep Joe Biden's mental decline from the public," Villaraigosa stated.

Villaraigosa criticized Harris, California's attorney general from 2011 to 2017, and former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, who also held the state's top legal post, for allegedly helping to conceal the former president's declining health. Both are reportedly eyeing a run for governor in the upcoming election.

"Those who were complicit in the cover up should take responsibility for the part they played in this debacle, hold themselves accountable, and apologize to the American people," Villaraigosa continued, before calling on Harris and Becerra to "make themselves available to voters and the free press because there's a lot of questions that need to be answered."

The 72-year-old gubernatorial candidate previously served as Los Angeles' mayor from 2005 to 2013. Previously, he was a national co-chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign and a member of former President Barack Obama's Transition Economic Advisory Board.

Originally published on Latin Times