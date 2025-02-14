In an alleged bid to dodge corruption charges, New York City Mayor Eric Adams teamed up with Trump's border czar, Tom Homan—an alliance Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is calling "open, naked corruption."

Adams and Homan appeared on Fox & Friends Friday to promote a controversial deal allowing federal immigration authorities to operate at Rikers Island. The move comes as the Justice Department faces internal turmoil over its decision to drop corruption charges against Adams. Former Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, who resigned in protest, accused Adams of turning his legal troubles into a "quid pro quo" deal with the Trump administration.

"Watching this morning, Trump's lead immigration czar and Eric Adams on television talking about this agreement. It was so disgusting. It's what you would see on Russian television. Just open, naked corruption," Swalwell said during an MSNBC interview.

Sassoon wasn't the only one to resign. Other prosecutors followed suit after Trump's acting Deputy Attorney General, Emil Bove, ordered corruption charges against Adams to be dropped. The Justice Department's decision has fueled accusations that Adams secured legal leniency in exchange for backing Trump's immigration crackdown.

"When you see prosecutors in New York refuse to do a drug deal for Donald Trump, that's what honor looks like. Every prosecutor in America should read the memo that the lead prosecutor, I believe her name is Danielle Sassoon, put forward. It's so inspiring. It's what when I was a prosecutor, it's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to look at the facts in the law and not to give a rip about anyone's political standing," Swalwell said.

Adams insisted he would remain in office and seek re-election despite it all. Yet, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is debating whether to oust him from office.