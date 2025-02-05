Several Democratic lawmakers attended a "Nobody Elected Elon" rally to protest the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) perceived influence in American politics.

The Tuesday evening protest outside the Treasury Department came after Musk and his allies received access to the Treasury payment systems, which Democrats have voiced concern over.

"Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby, a godless, lawless billionaire who no one elected. Elon, this is the American people. This is not your trashy cybertruck that you can just dismantle, pick apart, and sell the pieces of," Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley told the crowd.

"And I want to say to our Republican colleagues: pay attention. We're here today in the hopes that you will see the light, but if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire," she continued.

Dozens of people have turned to social media to protest Musk's role in the federal government by sharing the names of DOGE's employees to highlight the task force's efforts. Others have turned to in-person protests, with some pledging to protest outside the Office of Personnel Management every day this week.

Crockett: We are not going to sit around while you desecrate the Constitution.. We are going to be on your asses and we’re are going to make sure you know what democracy looks like pic.twitter.com/aMYEpBgBWX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett thanked ordinary people for organizing, and pledged to not "stand around while they pull this bulls*** that they [are] trying to pull right now."

"We are not going to sit around while you desecrate the Constitution," Crockett said. "We are going to be on your asses and we're are going to make sure you know what democracy looks like."

Kamlager Dove: It is total corruption for an unelected unqualified billionaire like Elon Musk to come into our treasury to try to take control of our government to have access all of the information we use when we are trying to get a motherfucking tax return pic.twitter.com/n5kCH9TawB — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

"It is total corruption for an unelected, unqualified, unvetted billionaire like Elon Musk ... to come into our treasury to try to take control of our government, to have access to ... all of the information we use when we are trying to get a motherf***ing tax return," California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove said.

At several moments during the rally, the crowd began chanting "Lock him up!" when President Donald Trump or Musk were mentioned.

Chants of lock him up at the protest at Treasury after Trump is mentioned pic.twitter.com/16zde2JNvu — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

During an appearance on MSNBC following the protest, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost conveyed his concerns that Musk may be using his new position to improve his personal business.

"Trump fired pretty much every inspector general in the entire country federally. And then a little bit later, we hear that Elon Musk now has access to that federal payment system with zero oversight. And the question is, what is to stop him from using that information to enrich himself?" he told the outlet.

Frost: Trump fired pretty much every inspector general in the entire country federally. And then a little bit later, we hear that Elon Musk now has access to that federal payment system with zero oversight.. pic.twitter.com/MQWurCFot3 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2025

Musk's efforts with DOGE were previously stated to be working on reducing government spending. The Department of Treasury compared DOGE's efforts to those such as an audit, and said that although DOGE can see the data they cannot alter it, as reported by AFP.

Originally published by Latin Times.