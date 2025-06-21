Democratic Sen. John Fetterman lauded on Saturday President Donald Trump's decision to approve the bombing of three of Iran's nuclear sites, calling it "the correct move."

"Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I'm grateful for and salute the finest military in the world," said Fetterman, who has maintained a staunch pro-Israel stance throughout the wars with Iran and Hamas, sometimes putting him at odds with members of his own party.

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS.



Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.



I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025

Trump announced the attack after it had taken place. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. completed a "very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump added. Iranian state media confirmed that the three sites had been targeted.

Trump had said earlier this week that he would make a decision on whether to bomb Iran within two weeks. However, posterior statements from Iranian officials flatly rejecting any chances of giving up uranium enrichment may have brought the decision forward.

Originally published on Latin Times