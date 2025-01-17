Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse rebuked President Joe Biden for giving a farewell speech that "could have saved America" four years too late.

"Now he tells us. Biden speaks out against dark money, for climate action, and for SCOTUS term limits. I pressed four years for this speech," Whitehouse said in an X post shared Thursday.

"That was a great speech. Had that speech launched the reelection campaign, we'd have won. Had that speech launched his presidency, we'd have saved America. Now we fight on," he continued.

Now he tells us. Biden speaks out against dark money, for climate action, and for SCOTUS term limits. I pressed four years for this speech. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 16, 2025

Biden delivered his 15-minute address on Wednesday. In it, he warned America is sliding into an oligarchy led by tech billionaires, which he said "threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead."

His solution was to change the tax code so that billionaires are forced to "pay their fair share." He also suggested 18-year term limits for Supreme Court members and bans on trading stocks for Congress members.

In regard to dark money, the "hidden funding behind too many campaigns' contributions," Biden said "we need to get it out of our politics."

Additionally, Biden reinforced that climate change is an existential threat, as evidenced by the devastation in California and North Carolina.

"But powerful forces want to wield their unchecked influence to eliminate the steps we've taken to tackle the climate crisis to serve their own interest for power and profit," he stated. "We must not be bullied into sacrificing the future, the future of our children and our grandchildren. We must keep pushing forward and push faster. There is no time to waste."

Originally published on Latin Times