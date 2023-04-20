KEY POINTS Denise Richards said her return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was unplanned

Richards said it happened after she showed up at a screening to support friend Garcelle Beauvais

The "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star said she left the series because some co-stars "played so dirty"

Denise Richards will soon be back on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The actress, 52, revealed in an exclusive interview with Variety Thursday that she is returning to the Bravo reality series in Season 13 as a "friend of" the cast.

"I have filmed some episodes," Richards told the outlet in Cannes while promoting her latest drama series "Paper Empire" at Canneseries. "And it's been fun. And you know, I'm a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them."

Richards' return to the franchise is in a guest capacity. She clarified that it was unplanned, and even Bravo's production team had not been aware that she would be at a screening hosted by Housewife Garcelle Beauvais.

"This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment," the "Bold and the Beautiful" star said. "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn't tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn't know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life."

The following day, Richards was asked to go to some events filmed for the reality series, which she found "actually fun."

She also reflected on her two seasons of "RHOBH," which documented her spat with Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna, the latter of whom was ousted from the series earlier this year.

"When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty," Richards told Variety. "I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it's fun to see women having fun, especially this age group."

Richards went on to share some of the things she loves and doesn't like about the show. "I also think it's great to show you can have fun," she continued. "But I don't think it's a positive message to try and tear people down. You can have your opinions, but don't try to tear people down. I don't think it's right. I mean, that part I don't like."

Rinna and Richards' feud has seemingly continued even after the latter left "RHOBH" in 2020.

Last year, the "Wild Things" actress called out Rinna after the latter apologized for her "disastrous" behavior toward the other cast members and claimed that she acted that way because she was struggling following her mom Lois' death.

"I watched #RHOBH last night. While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive?" Richards wrote on Instagram.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13, which began filming in January, is set to premiere later this year.