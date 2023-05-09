KEY POINTS Deryck Whibley's fortune is valued at an estimated $6 million

Whibley is the frontman of Canadian pop-punk act Sum 41

Sum 41 announced they are disbanding after their final album and tour

Deryck Whibley earned a multimillion-dollar fortune as the frontman of Sum 41 before the pop-punk band announced their disbandment Monday following 27 years together.

The 43-year-old "Pieces" singer has an estimated net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth was amassed from his years-long work in the music industry, not only as a lead vocal and songwriter for Sum 41 but also as a record producer.

The guitarist formed the band with drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy and vocalist Jon Marshall in 1996. They initially called themselves Kaspir and went on to perform as a NOFX cover band.

But upon signing an international record deal with Island Records, they went with the name Sum 41.

In 2000, the Canadian natives released their first EP called "Half Hour of Power," which was followed by their official debut album "All Killer, No Filler" a year later. The full-length album included the single "Fat Lip," which earned the band its first major success as it topped the Billboard Modern Rock Track chart. It remains the band's most successful single.

Sum 41 went on to release several other studio albums, "Does This Look Infected," "Chuck," "Underclass Hero," "Screaming Bloody Murder," "13 Voices" and "Order in Decline."

Overall, the band has sold over 30 million albums globally to date, according to CNW.

Whibley is the only constant member of the band as most of the original members quit or were replaced during Sum 41's 27-year history. The current members include Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo.

Aside from his work with Sum 41, Whibley is also a successful music producer, manager and contributing musician to other artists. He was once part of the music label Bunk Rock Music and he produced The Operation M.D.'s debut album, "We Have an Emergency."

Whibley also worked with Tommy Lee, Iggy Pop, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Avril Lavigne — to whom he was married for four years until they divorced in 2010.

In addition, Whibley also had minor acting roles in the animated sitcom "King of the Hill" and the 2005 romantic-comedy film "Dirty Love."

The singer is now married to his wife Ariana Cooper, and they share two children, 3-year-old Lyndon and 2-month-old Quentin.

Sum 41 announced Monday that they're officially parting ways after they finish their last world tour date and release their final studio album, "Heaven :x: Hell."

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first," the band members wrote in a statement posted via Twitter Monday.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding," they continued. "We will still be finishing all of our current tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album 'Heaven :x: Hell,' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them."