Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to announce the official launch of his presidential campaign later this month, according to a report.

An unnamed source familiar with the governor's 2024 plans told NewsNation that DeSantis is eyeing Memorial Day for the date of the announcement.

"I may have something to say about the overall landscape about '24. Stay tuned on that," the Florida governor said Wednesday while signing a major immigration bill into law.

Hammered through the Florida legislature just before Title 42 ended, the law toughens immigration law enforcement in the state, allots $12 million to the transportation of migrants to other states, and imposes penalties on businesses that hire undocumented immigrants.

Unlike other potential candidates, DeSantis decided to do away with setting up an exploratory committee and instead plans to directly launch his campaign as he and his team believe there's no need to spend time on an exploratory phase, two unnamed sources familiar with the planning told NewsNation.

DeSantis and his team reportedly opted to skip the step because they think they could be questioned about why they did not just jump into the race.

DeSantis previously said that he does not intend to announce his next moves until after the end of the Florida state's legislative session. The GOP-controlled legislature already wrapped up its session last week.

Under Desantis' tutelage, the legislature passed controversial bills enacting a six-week abortion ban, allowing concealed firearms to be carried without a permit, and revoking Disney Corporation's development autonomy over Disney World.

He has been touting these laws as his achievements while traveling around the country in an effort to show the Republican base his strong conservative credentials.

"This is another great victory for this most recent legislative session, but stay tuned. We have a lot more coming down the pike in the days ahead," DeSantis said Wednesday.

The battle for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential elections is said to be between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

However, DeSantis has a long road ahead of him if he wants to successfully snatch the nomination from the frontrunner as Trump is comfortably ahead of him in every poll released in the last few weeks.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showed that 43% of prospective GOP primary voters said they would vote or support Trump, while only 20% said they would go for DeSantis.

Meanwhile, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed Trump having a 14 percentage points advantage over DeSantis, at 50%-36%.