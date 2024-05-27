Severe storms over the weekend have resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. According to ABC News, the storm system unleashed a series of 25 tornadoes across the affected states, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Texas experienced significant devastation, with seven fatalities and over 100 injuries reported. Governor Greg Abbott announced that 106 counties are under disaster declarations, highlighting the widespread impact. More than 200 homes or structures were destroyed, and another 120 were damaged, as reported by NBC News.

In Cooke County, residents took shelter in a Shell gas station as a tornado ravaged the area on Saturday night. Despite the building being torn apart, no fatalities were reported inside. Tragically, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old from the same family were among the seven who died in the county, which is north of Dallas. The tornado, preliminarily rated as an EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph, caused significant damage, particularly in the community of Valley View.

Arkansas officials confirmed the deaths of two individuals after a possible tornado struck early Sunday morning. One victim was found in Benton County, while a 26-year-old woman was discovered outside a destroyed home in Boone County. The storms also resulted in numerous injuries and significant damage to infrastructure, including the closure of Highway 340 due to a landslide.

In Oklahoma, at least two people were killed in Pryor, about 45 miles east of Tulsa. The state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the fatalities, which occurred as a possible tornado swept through the area, as per the Washington Post.

Emergency crews are actively searching for survivors and assessing the damage across all affected states. Authorities are urging residents to stay away from damaged areas to allow for rescue operations and to avoid potential hazards like downed power lines and gas leaks.

The devastating storms underscore the increasing frequency and intensity of severe weather events in the United States, raising concerns about preparedness and response capabilities in the face of such natural disasters.