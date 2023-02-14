The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $50 million mark after no ticket matched the winning numbers in the Monday drawing.

The winning numbers from Monday night were 17, 26, 37, 61, and 65. The Powerball was 2. The Power Play was 2X.

The jackpot on Monday was worth an estimated $45 million, with a $23.7 million cash option. The Wednesday jackpot will be an estimated $57 million, with a cash option of $30.1 million.

The eight-figure prize comes after a ticket in Washington hit the Powerball jackpot for $754.6 million in the Feb. 6 drawing. The grand prize was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

Following the Monday lottery drawing, one player became an instant millionaire. A ticket-holder in Texas hit the Match 5 with the Power Play and won a $2 million prize. If a player had only matched five white balls, they would have won $1 million.

Aside from the lone millionaire of the night, ticket-holders around the country picked up notable prizes. Six players hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the 2X Power Play, winning $100,000 each, while three players hit the Match 4 with the Powerball and scored $50,000 apiece.

The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $4 to $200. A total of $4.3 million was paid out for prizes won at all levels.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning.

To become a jackpot winner, a player's ticket must match the five numbers drawn for the white balls and the red Powerball.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Powerball can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.