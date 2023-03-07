The $20 million Powerball jackpot on Monday did not result in any winners after it was reset following the Saturday drawing in which a player in Virginia won the $162.6 million grand prize.

Monday night's winning Powerball numbers were 2, 13, 29, 58, and 69. The Powerball was 4 with a 3X Power Play. The cash value was $10.2 million.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday evening and will see the jackpot climb to an estimated $31 million with a $15.8 million cash option.

None of the players became instant millionaires following the latest drawing, but several ticket-holders across the country won notable prizes. Two players won $50,000 by hitting the Match 4 plus the red Powerball.

However, none of those players purchased a Power Play and missed the chance to increase their prize to $150,000. The rest of the monetary wins from the night ranged between $4 and $300.

The Powerball winner from Saturday night marked the second jackpot of 2023. The first prize of the year was worth $754.6 million and was won in Washington following the Feb. 6 drawing.

The second prize of the year was won Saturday night in Virginia and was worth an estimated $162.6 million with an $82.7 million cash value. The latest winning ticket was purchased at the Gill Brothers gas station in Pulaski County.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The lottery is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.