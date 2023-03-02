The Wednesday Powerball drawing did not result in a grand prize winner for the $144 million jackpot, which was previously estimated at $143 million.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday night drawing were 2, 9, 28, 36, and 53, with a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday night and see the jackpot climb to an estimated $161 million with an $82.2 million cash option.

While no grand prize winners resulted from the latest Powerball drawing, three ticket-holders became instant millionaires.

Players in Florida, Oregon, and Texas hit the Match 5 and won $1 million each. However, none of the winners matched five numbers using the Power Play and missed the opportunity to increase their prize to $2 million.

Additionally, ticket-holders around the country won lucrative prizes. Four players hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the 2X Power Play, winning $100,000. Meanwhile, 13 players won $50,000 by hitting only the Match 4 with the Powerball.

The latest jackpot comes after a Michigan couple's weekly lottery routine scored them $1 million. Ana Elizalde, 51, and her husband buy a Powerball ticket before every drawing, which is held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

As a part of their weekly routine, Elizalde purchased a Powerball ticket and gave it to her husband to hold on to. However, they forgot to check their numbers after the night of the drawing. A week passed before the couple found the ticket in the husband's pocket.

"We went to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim," Elizalde told the Michigan Lottery. "When we checked the numbers online and realized we'd won $1 million, we were in shock."

Elizalde plans to use the prize money to pay bills and fund her children's schooling. The winning ticket was purchased at Sav-Way Food Center in Lansing for the Feb. 6 drawing.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.