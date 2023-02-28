The Monday Powerball drawing did not produce any grand prize winners for the $131 million jackpot, which had a $66.9 million cash option.

The winning numbers for the Monday night drawing were 16, 28, 49, 51, and 55, with a red Powerball of 23. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot has only been won once in 2023. The winning ticket was sold in Washington on Feb. 6 for the $754.6 million grand prize with a cash value of $407.2 million.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday evening. The jackpot will rise to an estimated $143 million with a $73 million cash value.

None of the players became instant millionaires following the latest drawing. Ticket-holders who hit the Match 5 would have won $1 million.

However, several ticket holders across the country managed to win significant prizes following the Monday night lottery drawing.

One ticket-holder hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball with the 2X Power Play, winning $100,000. Meanwhile, five players won $50,000 by hitting the Match 4 without the Powerball.

The latest lottery drawing comes after the California Lottery determined the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner, Edwin Castro, was legitimate after a man claimed the winning ticket was stolen.

Jose Rivera filed a lawsuit on Feb. 22, claiming he purchased the winning ticket, but it was stolen by someone named "Reggie." However, the lottery was confident the correct person claimed the prize.

"When it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so," Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California Lottery, said in a statement.

"California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."

Rivera's lawsuit lists Castro, Reggie, California, and the state's lottery commission as defendants.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.