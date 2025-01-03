The claims surrounding a mysterious email allegedly sent by Matthew Livelsberger before his Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas have sparked widespread debate, with right-wing influencers circulating unverified information about him being tracked by the FBI.

On January 1, a bombing took place outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas involving Livelsberger, an Army Special Forces member.

Livelsberger died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Cybertruck before it exploded, investigators ruled, labeling his death a suicide. Sam Shoemate, a self-described retired intelligence officer, claimed Livelsberger sent him a manifesto before the bombing.

🚨Breaking! The email from the Trump Tower bomber! UAP/Anti-Gravity Bombshell! https://t.co/jF2IMuCvnz pic.twitter.com/C8M88jSm5v — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) January 3, 2025

The claims have since been amplified by right-wing influencers, including Collin Rugg and Shawn Ryan, and involve espionage, drones and allegations of war crimes but lack credible evidence.

BREAKING: Shawn Ryan says he is going into hiding following the release of his most recent episode where he shares an email allegedly sent by Matthew Livelsberger before the Trump hotel explosion.



Guest Sam Shoemate says he was sent an email on Tuesday from Livelsberger before... pic.twitter.com/SuWqtazVdf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2025

The email, if it is real, appears disjointed, touching on various topics such as advanced drone technology, alleged Chinese involvement, and war crimes in Afghanistan.

Police mentioned the now-viral manifesto in a news conference on Friday. "We have been aware of that document for a while now, and we still have not gone all that way through that and verified that entirely," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

BREAKING: The FBI has "strong evidence" that Cybertruck b-mber, Matthew Livelsberger, wrote the manifesto shown on Shawn Ryan's show.



FBI: "The so-called manifesto circulating online. We have strong evidence that suggests that it was the subject that wrote it, but we haven't... pic.twitter.com/qyARVdL02j — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 3, 2025

Police revealed that two "letters" were found in the notes app of Livelsberger's phone. In them, Livelsberger said his "stunt" was a "wake up call" for the country.

"This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wakeup call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives," Livelsberger wrote in a letter found by authorities.

The FBI is continuing to investigate Livelsberger's motive for the bombing.

Originally published by Latin Times