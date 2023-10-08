KEY POINTS A reporter talked about BLACKPINK on his YouTube channel with over 483,000 subscribers

If Lisa renewed her contract with her agency, it would be difficult for her to appear at Crazy Horse

BLACKPINK Lisa's market value reportedly exceeds 100 billion KRW (~$74.38 million)

YouTuber and entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho discussed Lisa's market value and made predictions about BLACKPINK on his vlog amid the contract renewal issues of the members with YG Entertainment.

The reporter behind the YouTube channel "Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho" has been reportedly working in Korean media for 15 years. He was an entertainment and sports writer for Sports Chosun and was part of CJ ENM's eNews' broadcasting team.

In his vlog, he claimed that BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, is having difficulty making individual contracts with the girl group members. While fans can still expect to see BLACKPINK as a complete group this year, it will be difficult to see BLACKPINK as a group for several years starting next year "when the members' individual contracts intensify."

Lee Jin-ho also talked about Lisa's recent performances at Crazy Horse in Paris, which he said was a "bold move" for Lisa. If the Thai BLACKPINK member renewed her contract with YG Entertainment, it would allegedly be difficult for her to appear in the Parisian cabaret.

He reported that according to research, Lisa's market value will exceed 10 billion KRW (~$74.38 million). "It's challenging to invest 100-200 billion KRW in a single member," he claimed.

"In this situation, YG has very few attractive cards they can offer to retain Lisa," Lee explained.

Aside from Lisa's value, Lee also alleged that the BLACKPINK members' relationships are not the same as before. "There are even members who don't share their personal matters at all. The prospects for member-specific contracts between the members and YG have become practically difficult," the reporter claimed.

Talking about seeing BLACKPINK as a complete group starting next year, Lee said, "It's expected to be difficult."

Late in September, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that YG Entertainment kept mum on whether BLACKPINK would renew its contract.

Jennie and Jisoo have allegedly founded their own agencies to pursue their solo careers. It was reported that only Rosé agreed to renew her contract with YG Entertainment.

Addressing the reports, BLACKPINK's agency stated, "Nothing has been decided on the renewal or future activities of BLACKPINK."

Rumors, reports and speculations about the BLACKPINK members' contract renewal with their long-time agency have been making rounds online because the quartet's seven-year contract with YG Entertainment ended in August.

If the BLACKPINK members go separate ways with their long-time agency, this doesn't automatically mean that their group will disband. However, bringing them together under the name of the group may become difficult if they are managed separately, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.