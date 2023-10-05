KEY POINTS BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at Le Bon Marché, a famous department store in Paris

Lisa reportedly went shopping with her rumored boyfriend, LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault

Lisa previously performed at Le Crazy Horse de Paris, "The ultimate Parisian cabaret"

BLACKPINK's Lisa, who is rumored to be dating TAG Heuer CEO and LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault, was reportedly spotted shopping for a bag at the Arnaults' luxury store.

The two were reportedly seen shopping together at Le Bon Marché, a famous shopping mall in Paris, where Lisa reportedly bought a black bag from LOEWE, an LVMH brand. But while the K-Pop star is rumored to be dating a second-generation heir or chaebol, it was reported that the Thai rapper and singer paid for her purchase with her own money.

Lisa reportedly has a black card, an extremely exclusive credit card issued only to the top 1% or the ultrawealthy.

LISA bought a LOEWE bag in Le Bon Marché, a famous department store in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/nrZLi2pW6l — ᴛᴀᴛᴀ🐣327💋 (@LiLi327TWEET) September 28, 2023

Dating rumors between Lisa and Frédéric Arnault allegedly started after a video of the two together made rounds online, The Korea Times reported in July.

The video uploaded by TikTok user @starshootinparis reportedly showed Lisa and the LVMH heir spending time together at a restaurant in Paris, France.

At the time, some fans believed that the two were simply close friends, given that Arnault publicly showed his support for BLACKPINK during its "Born Pink" world tour stop in Los Angeles.

Arnault shared what seemed to be a backstage group photo with the four members, along with a short video clip and photo from the concert and captioned it, "What an amazing evening for the [BLACKPINK] concert in LA. Congratulations and see you soon in Paris!!"

A month later, in August, the dating rumors resurfaced online after Lisa and Arnault were allegedly spotted together in a private suite at the Los Angeles Airport or LAX.

Meanwhile, a post on an online community in South Korea alleged that Lisa went on a vacation with the Arnault family in Greece.

lisa and frederic arnault in the private suite at lax 8/14. pic.twitter.com/P7sqQVDsWb — 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕒 &. 𝕗𝕣𝕖𝕕 . (@lisasfrederic) August 14, 2023

Lisa is in Paris after her three-day performance at Crazy Horse from Sept. 28 to 30. The 26-year-old K-Pop star's Crazy Horse performance was expected to attract a new clientele to the Parisian cabaret.

According to Andrée Deissenberg, Lisa embodies the symbol of Crazy Horse: a woman who is proud of it, free, curious and comfortable in her shoes.

As part of the 90-minute show "Totally Crazy," Lisa wore many costumes and took part in several numbers with the troupe. Aside from that, she performed a few solo pieces, including "But I am a Good Girl" and "Crisis? What Crisis?!"

According to Koreaboo, almost the whole Arnault family, including the 28-year-old TAG Huer CEO, his father Bernard Arnault, his mother Hélène Mercier Arnault and his younger brother Jean Arnault came to watch Lisa's Crazy Horse performance.

With the many instances that Lisa and Frédéric were spotted together, fans are now convinced that they are really "a thing."