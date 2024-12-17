Disgraced ex-lawmaker George Santos admitted his milkshake "assault" that went viral over the weekend was staged for "creative purposes."

"Today a video has been circulating of what may look like an assault," Santos said in a two-minute apology video shared to X on Sunday. "I just want it cleared out. It was not."

The original video showed a man, who Santos shared is "a good friend," throwing a milkshake on the former politician in Times Square, then asking, "How do you like that?" while following and taunting Santos.

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos had coffee thrown at him while walking in New York City



As much as we don't like the guy, this is unacceptable. Stop assaulting people just because you disagree with them politically pic.twitter.com/mgetHJDrMD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 14, 2024

The former New York representative divulged that the staged video was made to promote his new podcast, "Pants on Fire with George Santos." However, in light of Brian Thompson's assassination in Manhattan earlier this month, he decided it was insensitive and tone deaf.

"I wanted to put out an official statement and say I'm sorry if this got you worked up and if you were upset by it. This was for creative purposes. We were doing a take on some other stuff that has been done, just trying to be funny, and whatever. It didn't work," Santos clarified.

Santos added that the video was not supposed to be released but blamed the uncontrollable internet while thanking everyone for their concern.

"And to everybody who's gonna be mad at me, you deserve to be mad at me. I'll take this one. It's an L," Santos conceded.

Addressing the Milk shake video.🫣 pic.twitter.com/rLl7xElpL6 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 14, 2024

Most social media users seemed unbothered by the ruse.

"You got me - but I'm glad you can walk the streets safely," X user @rachlovesmedia wrote.

You got me - but I’m glad you can still walk the streets safely — Cricket (@rachlovesmedia) December 15, 2024

"Thank goodness I was genuinely upset that someone would actually do that to you George and I really didn't find it funny because I genuinely like you," another X user posted.

Thank goodness I was genuinely upset that someone would actually do that to you George and I really didn’t find it funny because I genuinely like you — mtunney1 (@mtunney11) December 14, 2024

However, others pointed out that it took him hours to address the fake video despite Santos claiming he had a busy day at the mechanic and creating content.

"Why did you wait all day to address it? Clearly you like the attention," an X user prompted.

Why did you wait all day to address it? Clearly you liked the attention. — JCjcJC (@CamNCharliesMOM) December 14, 2024

"I didn't even engage... I was mainly off all day and had to drive from PA with 4 dogs and a packed car and when it hit my raider [sic] my car had broken down on i80 so that was fun... 2 hrs in the mechanic.... Dealing with dogs, cold... angry husband plus other things going on for a launch party... so yeah not the case," Santos replied to the comment.

No… I didn’t… I didn’t even engage… I was mainly off all day and had to drive from PA with 4 dogs and a packed car and when it hit my raider my car had broken down on i80 so that was fun… 2 hrs in the mechanic…. Dealing with dogs, cold… angry husband plus other things going… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 15, 2024

Santos was voted into office in January 2023 and became the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress. His political career was short-lived as he was expelled from the House of Representatives after an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and federal indictment that found, in part, he had used campaign funds for personal purposes, including beauty treatments like Botox, per NBC News.

Originally published by Latin Times