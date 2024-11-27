Disney has been ordered to pay $43.25 million after thousands of female workers discovered they were making less than their male counterparts and sued the mass media and entertainment company in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LaRonda Rasmussen, a product development manager at Walt Disney Studios, and Karen Moore, a former senior copyright administrator for Hollywood Records, waged the class-action lawsuit seeking up to $300 million after they discovered pay disparities among female and male workers doing similar work, an allegation Disney initially denied, THR also revealed.

"We have always been committed to paying our employees fairly and have demonstrated that commitment throughout this case, and we are pleased to have resolved this matter," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement obtained by THR.

The Los Angeles Superior Court is scheduled to consider the agreement on Jan. 10, and one of the lawyers representing the women said she looks forward to the court approving the settlement.

"I am hopeful the court will move swiftly to approve the settlement, so these hard-working women can move forward with confidence that best practices will be used and unencumbered by further litigation," she told THR.

"This settlement would not be possible without these courageous women. Because of them, women can expect equitable treatment at Disney in the future," the lawyer added.

Originally published by Latin Times