The soon-to-be first family made sure to celebrate Christmas Eve not just with a lavish dinner, but one that would allow them to let go and be free, even just for one night, most especially president-elect Donald Trump who opted to show his musically-inclined side by being the event's DJ.

A source told Page Six that Trump took center stage at the Mar-a-Lago party at the private Palm Beach Club in Florida and made sure that his guests feel and party to music that he so carefully selected.

The politician played a favorite classic tune for Christmas, Elvis Presley's "If Every Day Was Like Christmas." He also opted for the haunting rendition of the "Phantom of the Opera" by Andrea Bocelli. And of course, the night would not be complete without the all-time favorite "Y.M.C.A." from the 70's.

Trump did not only showcase his inclination towards being a DJ but also flaunted his ability to rule the dance floor. He wasted no time to demonstrate his signature dance moves. The reaction of the crowd simply shows that they loved him. The source noted that cheers and applause reverberated at the venue, with some guests joining him as well.

"He played a serious set and was really into the music," the source noted, highlighting that while the ballroom was filled, it was not overcrowded. Holiday affairs like this often have limited guests, not to mention the pricey tag of the tickets.

According to the Page Six source, a ticket for the Mar-a-Lago Christmas event was reportedly sold at $350 each. Perhaps, many of the members of the high society can easily afford them, but still, a look at the guest list would show that the guests were simply selected.

Many noticed that Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children graced the party.

Some well-known people associated with Trump were noticeably absent too. This include Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, as well as Eric and Lara Trump. However, Don Jr. and his girl were actually present on Christmas Day.

Trump dance! Looks like a beautiful evening at Mar-a-Lago tonight with Melania, Ivanka, Jared, and Melania’s father Viktor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7hKcIFkm1q — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 25, 2024

Aside from Trump's short DJ stint at the party, and the non-attendance of some of well-known allies and family, what caught the eye of the press was the elegant appearance of Ivanka, who wore a stunning white form-fitting dress.

On Christmas night, she then shared another lovely photo where she wore a black dress with an eye-catching floral print. Melania Trump, on the other hand, chose a chic black pantsuit, which she paired with jewelry and her diamond wedding ring.