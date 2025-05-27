Every year, more than 15 million American households relocate, pursuing job opportunities, family changes, education, or simply a fresh start. But behind the logistics of packing boxes, hiring a mover, and setting up utilities, there's a lesser-known layer of complexity that can dramatically shape the outcome of a move.

Oded Carmi, founder and president of DN Van Lines, has spent over 20 years in the moving and storage industry. A respected voice in the field, Carmi is the immediate past president of the Massachusetts Movers Association, vice chair of the American Trucking Association's Moving & Storage Conference, and co-founder of IAM's U.S. Domestic Asset-Based Mover Group. He's been on the front lines of protecting consumers from one of the industry's most pressing threats: rogue movers.

These are the unlicensed, unscrupulous actors who exploit unsuspecting customers. "People think moving is just about boxes and tape. But it's much more than that. You're trusting someone with your wedding dress, photo albums, sensitive documents, high-priced painting maybe; essentially everything that makes up your life. And if you don't do your homework, that trust can be violated in ways you can't imagine," Carmi shares.

These rogue movers often pose as reputable companies, create polished websites, and offer bargain basement prices, only to subcontract the move, demand more money after pickup, or disappear entirely. "There are two big red flags: brokers and name spoofing," Carmi explains. "Brokers aren't actual moving companies. They sell your job to someone else, take a cut, and disappear. Then there's name spoofing, where a shady operator utilizes a name that can be confused with a well-known and reputable moving company. You think you're working with a brand you can trust, but you're actually giving your belongings to someone completely different, a fraudster."

He advises consumers to always check a mover's U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) number, a unique license identifier, and verify it on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website. "It even shows you whether the company is an actual motor carrier [moving company] or just a broker," Carmi adds. Additionally, the FMCSA is offering resources through its Protect Your Move platform. "That DOT number is your best defense," Carmi says. "On the date of the move, make sure it matches the same on the truck that shows up. It is required to be displayed on both sides of the vehicle."

In 2024 alone, there were nearly 8,000 licensed interstate household goods carriers in the U.S., employing more than 200,000 people. But the industry's reputation is sadly undermined by a minority of bad actors, leading to lost property, broken trust, and mounting legal disputes.

Among the most alarming scams is the hostage load. Carmi shares, "This is when a mover picks up your shipment, then calls back saying it'll cost double and if you don't pay, they don't deliver. Legally, a licensed mover can only withhold delivery of your shipment if you refuse to pay up to 110% of the original quote if it's non-binding." The difference between a binding and a non-binding quote is that a binding quote is a fixed price and a non-binding quote can vary based on the weight of one's shipment.

Another common trick is switching from weight-based pricing to a volume-based one. "They'll tell you you're taking up 10 feet of truck space, then load 15 and demand more money. It's a bait-and-switch tactic," Carmi warns. The FMCSA requires that non-binding charges for all inter-state moves be based on weight, not volume.

The first question any consumer should ask is: Is this company a licensed mover with trucks, warehouses, and staff? "An asset-based moving company, such as DN Van Lines, owns its equipment, trains its crews, and maintains its warehouses. If someone doesn't have those basics, they're not handling your move, someone else is," Carmi explains.

This distinction is critical in both interstate and international moves. Interstate relocations are regulated by the FMCSA, while international moves fall under the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC). In both cases, Carmi stresses that regulations, while sometimes frustrating, are designed to protect consumers. "Sure, regulations cost money and create hurdles," he says. "But without them, any couple of guys with a rented truck can call themselves a moving company. And that puts the consumer at great risk."

Interstate moves are not regulated by the FMCSA or the FMC. Some states are regulated, requiring movers to be licensed and insured. Others are deregulated, offering little oversight. "If you're in a deregulated state, you need to be even more diligent. Licensure usually requires insurance, adherence to ethical standards, and public disclosure of rates. Without it, you're flying blind," Carmi states.

Carmi's prominent affiliation with various associations furthers his knowledge in the industry. "These associations are working tirelessly with legislators and regulators to crack down on fraudulent operators and educate the public," he says. "In fact, the ATA MSC was instrumental in getting the House of Representatives to declare May as National Moving Month, a time of the year that focuses on consumer education."

Founded in 2006, DN Van Lines was Carmi's response to the very problems that plague the industry today. "I didn't just want to start a business. I wanted to do it the right way," he says. With headquarters in Massachusetts and locations in Virginia and Florida, DN Van Lines handles everything from local household moves to long-distance relocations, government contracts, and international shipments. The company's distinguishing factors include a never-miss-a-move policy, a rigorously trained crew, wholly owned and GPS-tracked equipment, and a reputation for reliability built over two decades.

Carmi even sees the new trend post-COVID of virtual surveys instead of in-home estimates. That's not necessarily a red flag, he says, if done correctly. "Reputable companies will do video walkthroughs with you, ask the right questions, and give accurate estimates," he shares. "But don't skip the comparison process. Make sure every company you speak to has the same scope of work in mind so you can compare apples to apples."

So the next time someone is preparing for what's already one of life's most stressful events, Carmi suggests one final piece of advice: "I know it can be time-consuming, but it's important to think properly, research moving companies, and make a sensible decision. These aren't just items. They're pieces of your life. And they deserve more than an uneducated gamble; they deserve an intentional decision."