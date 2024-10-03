Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute the drug ketamine, a charge stemming from the death of actor Matthew Perry. The 54-year-old physician entered his plea in a Los Angeles court, where he faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic television series "Friends," was found dead in his home on October 28, 2023, by his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. A subsequent autopsy revealed that ketamine was the primary cause of death. According to court documents, Perry had been using the drug six to eight times a day before his passing.

Following his first court appearance in August, Chavez's attorney, Matthew Binninger, expressed his client's deep remorse. "Dr. Chavez is incredibly remorseful and is trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here," Binninger said.

Chavez is one of five individuals charged in connection with Perry's death. Alongside him, Iwamasa, who was close to Perry, has also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, which resulted in death. He admitted to administering ketamine to Perry multiple times without any medical training, including on the day of the actor's death, CNN reported.

Another defendant, Eric Fleming, 54, has admitted to both conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution resulting in death. Fleming is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30.

The case has drawn significant media attention, not only due to Perry's fame but also because of the alarming circumstances surrounding his death. The prosecution alleges that the defendants engaged in a drug distribution operation, supplying Perry with ketamine, which is typically used for anesthesia but has been misused recreationally.

The remaining defendants include Salvador Plasencia, also known as "Dr. P," and Jasveen Sangha, referred to in court documents as the "Ketamine Queen." The involvement of multiple individuals raises questions about the broader implications of prescription drug misuse and the responsibilities of medical professionals.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with illicit drug use, even among high-profile figures. Perry's tragic death has prompted discussions about addiction, the need for better mental health support, and the ethics surrounding the prescription and distribution of controlled substances.