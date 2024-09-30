Doctors on social media are warning Georgia residents to stay inside as a chemical plume from a fire at a BioLab facility continues to spread hazardous toxins into the air.

ATLANTA: The weird haze and smell of chlorine is from the Conyers chemical fire. Keep your windows closed, stay indoors, and turn on a HEPA filter if you have one.



For some reason I need to tweet this rather than the local government sending out a warning. https://t.co/oBUiRxIhrT — Hayley McMahon, MSPH, CPH (@McMisoprostol) September 30, 2024

Ideally folks would wear an elastomeric respirator but unfortunately very, very few people in the area will have access to them — Hayley McMahon, MSPH, CPH (@McMisoprostol) September 30, 2024

On Sunday, a fire which broke out at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, caused sprinklers to distribute water onto a "water-reactive chemical," said Fire Chief Marian McDaniel of Rockdale County. The resultant plume of smoke and chemicals has been spreading across the Peach state, prompting an evacuation order for 17,000 residents and a shelter-in-place order for 77,000 more.

Public health scientist here. I personally will also be wearing an N95 mask outdoors (in addition to indoors). Masks and HEPA filters won’t protect you from chlorine gas, but they will help protect you from particulates in the air from the fire. https://t.co/w04BYevakO — Hayley McMahon, MSPH, CPH (@McMisoprostol) September 30, 2024

On Sunday, Frank Walter, MD, COL Elizabeth Grossart, MD, FACEP, FAAPMR and Esther Hwang, DO, MPH conducted a webinar titled "Healthcare & Public Health Planning for a Chemical Emergency" on YouTube following the incident in Conyers.

Georgia residents have also been posting warnings and recommendations to social media to help others avoid the airborne toxins and remain safe as officials deal with the crisis.

Folks in/near Conyers & the Atlanta area:



Most masks won't filter out gases like chlorine, but it's still worth wearing them & running HEPA/other air filters -INSIDE- with all the windows closed & no outdoor air coming in.



If you have p100/carbon filters, use them. Tell people. https://t.co/hGAmDJ6dVH — rasha abdulhadi (@rashaabdulhadi) September 30, 2024

Chlorine gas is hazardous. If you're in or near Conyers, GA, please consider using a mask. You do not want to get that shit in your lungs. If you have to be outdoors please use a mask. Tell a friend. Please! — Stop gentrifying 'jawn' (@HarrietCarried) September 29, 2024

I am so worried about the residents of Conyers, GA. Please stay inside, wear a respirator if you have one if you must go outside, run air purifiers inside if you have them. Take care of yourselves and if something feels wrong, trust your gut even if they say the air is all safe. https://t.co/T8AYTV3IL8 — eofallthings (@eofallthings) September 29, 2024

Air quality surveys conducted by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia's Environmental Protection Division revealed the presence of chlorine in the air. Reports of chlorine gas, which is an incredibly harmful and toxic irritant when inhaled, have caused further panic, with residents taking to social media in their distress.

i inhaled a lot of chlorine and started coughing. i thought i was going to die — irish ♡ (@irishlevy) September 28, 2024

Jesus Conyers, GA...I would get the heck out of that town. I used to work a pool cleaning route, and those are serious chemicals. It's not even just chlorine you have muriatic acid, cyanuric acid, all kinds of heavy duty chemicals. You don't want to breathe that shit in https://t.co/QEb53MpwQr — bullTattoo (@JballSv) September 30, 2024

Not the first explosion at this pool treatment manufacturer



trichloroisocyanuric acid + water = chlorine gashttps://t.co/MUuEmHGRMP https://t.co/VSQkbBM8Mb — Peter Suzman (@Biomaven) September 29, 2024

Yesterday's explosion in Conyers sent plumes of chlorine smoke into the atmosphere.



Chlorine gas is a banned weapon.



Internationally so. pic.twitter.com/2FigvF5uGS — 🔻Rio Slade 🔻- Free Palestine (@RioSlade) September 30, 2024

The state's crisis resources are already overstrained in handling the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.