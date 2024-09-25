Residents of an Ohio town outside of Cincinnati have been asked to evacuate the area after a dangerous chemical leak occurred nearby, according to local emergency officials.

The leak happened close to the Great Miami River in western Hamilton County, on a railway near State Route 128 and U.S. 50.

As of Wednesday morning, Officials have created a half-mile evacuation zone around the leak for public safety, as reported by WLWT.

The chemical leak originally occurred Tuesday afternoon after the substance began leaking from a railcar near Cincinnati. Video of the incident showed firefighters spraying the car down from the road.

The chemical was identified as styrene, a toxic chemical used to make rubber and plastic, by authorities, which can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues, as reported by the Associated Press. Long-term exposure can cause more serious complications such as organ damage.

Officials said that they are monitoring air quality and water samples, however, they did not provide any specifics on what they have seen. Residents in Cleves, Ohio, were asked to evacuate, as reported by WKRC-TV. Three Rivers Schools and a Kroger were also evacuated.

UPDATE: The image has been clarified for the evacuation area of half-mile radius. https://t.co/lTpcF0Ni9U pic.twitter.com/Mv66wHwCss — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) September 24, 2024

Those living just outside the evacuation circle were told to keep their windows closed and to stay inside.

The leaking car was able to be separated from other cars on the train track Tuesday night. Officials said the leak was the result of an open pressure valve, not a train derailment.