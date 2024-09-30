North Carolina officials are asking the presidential candidates and Joe Biden to refrain from visiting the state, arguing that such events would divert resources largely needed to address the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which has devastated large swaths of the state.

"The people in my district really don't want to see politicians," said GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards, whose district has been heavily impacted by flooding. "They want to see water. Food. Cell towers and power restored, and the ability to contact their loved ones. Photo ops are not what's needed," he added.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed, telling POLITICO Playbook: "I told the president that we did not need elected officials that require a lot of security and attention, because we need to make sure that we're getting the work done on the ground." "It's not the right time for them to come," as many are still trapped or facing dire needs.

At least 99 people across several states have died as a result of the hurricane, according to The Associated Press. Many drowned after not evacuating, others were killed by falling trees and road signs, and two Georgians were killed after a tornado picked up their car. Hundreds are still unaccounted for. More than two million people remain without power.

North Carolina's Cooper said the death toll will rise in the state as rescuers and emergency workers reach areas that have been isolated. One county that includes the city of Asheville reported as least 30 deaths, the toll for the entire state being at least 38, according to local officials. Shortages of supplies including food, water and fuel are adding to the complex scenario, with local media reporting of arguments at gas stations and long lines for fuel.

President Joe Biden said he wanted to visit the areas impacted as long as his presence does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations. He has described the impact of the storm as "stunning" and said the federal government is giving states "everything we have" to help their efforts. He approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the state on Saturday.

The White House added that Kamala Harris will also visit areas "as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations." "I know everyone here sends their thoughts and prayer for the folks who have been so devastated by that hurricane," Harris said on Sunday at a rally in Las Vegas.

Former President Donald Trump, on his end, said he was planning to stop in the battleground state of Georgia on Monday. He accused Biden of "sleeping" at his house in Delaware and criticized Harris for holding events in California when "big parts of our country have been devastated by that massive hurricane."