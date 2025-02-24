MAGA Trump supporters can now declare their loyalty with an official Trump DOGE membership card.

"Today, I'm announcing that YOU can become an OFFICIAL TRUMP DOGE MEMBER!" Trump's political operation wrote in an email to supporters Sunday night, according to Business Insider.

For a minimum donation of $47, backers will receive a sleek black metal card inscribed with "Trump DOGE member."

Those unwilling to shell out for the card can opt for Trump DOGE T-shirts instead. One $40 design features Trump alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, while another $28 shirt includes Trump, Musk, and the iconic Shiba Inu dog that launched the doge meme into internet fame.

Trump's right-hand man, Elon Musk, WHO spent nearly $300 million on Trump's re-election bid, leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and wields significant influence in the White House.

Trump is selling official Doge merch



We go higher $DOGE 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/69gPfVLhiH — Teej 🐳🟧 (@Bitcoin_Teej) November 13, 2024

The initiative, one of the most visible aspects of Trump's second term, has drawn a slew of lawsuits from federal employees, Democratic state attorneys general, and watchdog organizations.

Over the weekend, Musk stirred controversy by demanding over two million federal workers respond to an email asking, "What did you do last week?" or get fired.

Some agencies have since advised their staff to hold off on responding as legal concerns mount.

Although Trump is barred from a third term, his political machine is alive and well–with millions in fundraising, his operation is poised to shape the 2026 midterms. In a narrowly divided Congress, these funds could help tip the Senate toward GOP control.