KEY POINTS Among its many achievements, the most significant is being accepted as a form of payment in some of Tesla's merchandise

Earlier this week, rumors spread that DOGE might be accepted as payment for Tesla's Cybertruck

Dogecoin was trading in the green zone at $0.1011 as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday

Dogecoin (DOGE), the world's first-ever meme coin is celebrating its 10th anniversary today and what better way to memorialize a decade of existence than to record a new all-time high price of $0.10 for this year.

As the broader cryptocurrency market enjoys what seems like the start of the bull season swayed by the price rally of Bitcoin, the world's largest crypto asset by market capitalization, Dogecoin, one of the largest meme coins in the world by market capitalization, joined in the rally and saw a nearly 13% gain in the past 24 hours as it entered the $0.10 price level, a value it first reached in April 2021.

Dogecoin, the crypto asset officially introduced on Dec. 6, 2013, also marked a new all-time high for this year at its current price and secured the ninth-largest crypto asset by market capitalization at $14.62 billion.

Created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin was conceived as an experiment and as a joke to the cryptocurrency industry but has since then burgeoned into a major industry player.

The meme coin, which was secretly funded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has achieved many feats but the most significant of all is when the American electric vehicle maker Tesla acknowledged it as a form of payment for some of its merchandise, adding to its use case.

Musk, who is credited for the price surges of DOGE over the past years seemed quite on the social media platform X today as his favorite crypto asset celebrates its 10th birthday.

But, earlier this week, several members of the community uncovered that the code of Tesla's Cybertruck checkout page mentioned Dogecoin over 50 times, triggering speculations that Musk and his team might be preparing to announce that DOGE would be an acceptable payment form for its upcoming futuristic full-size pick-up truck.

Interestingly, the source code, shared on the social media platform X by the account with the handle @TOPDOGE007, showed mentions of DOGE related to payments or appearing along with other payment methods like wire transfer and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA.)

$DOGE checkout code everywhere on the @Tesla Cybertruck checkout webpage. 👀 pic.twitter.com/r2aPMPiEu8 — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 🪬 (@TOPDOGE007) December 2, 2023

Unfortunately, so far, Musk remained mum about Dogecoin.

Dogecoin was trading in the green zone at $0.1011 as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 208.84% at $2.67 billion.

DOGE's price action represented a whopping 12.24% increase in the past 24 hours and a staggering 19.8% gain over the last seven days.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed that DOGE's circulating supply stands at 142.12B DOGE as its value continued to climb at 12.25% at a $14.37 billion market cap.