The Justice Department has initiated legal action against Southwest Key Programs, the nation's largest operator of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children, accusing employees of subjecting minors to sexual abuse and harassment over several years.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas on Wednesday, alleges that Southwest Key employees exploited the children's vulnerabilities, language barriers, and separation from their families.

From 2015 to at least 2023, minors in the shelters reportedly faced threats of violence to silence them about incidents of rape, sexual solicitations, and requests for nude photographs, NY Times reported.

Southwest Key, a nonprofit based in Austin, TX, has partnered with the federal government for over two decades, managing 29 shelters in Texas, Arizona, and California with the capacity to house more than 6,300 children.

The shelters serve primarily teenagers from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, providing meals and educational opportunities until they can be placed with guardians.

Despite documenting numerous abuse reports from children, Southwest Key failed to report incidents observed by employees or violations of policies meant to protect minors, according to prosecutors.

Anais Biera Miracle, a spokesperson for Southwest Key, defended the organization, saying they continue to prioritize "the safety, health, and well-being" of the children in their care.

Miracle said the lawsuit does not accurately represent the commitment of Southwest Key employees to the youth.

Disturbing accounts detailed in the lawsuit include a worker threatening to kill the families of three young girls he sexually abused and a supervisor who repeatedly raped a teenage girl after manipulating his shifts to be alone with her.

Another case involved a clinician asking inappropriate questions about a girl's sexual experiences.

The Justice Department's complaint seeks compensation for the victims and criticizes Southwest Key for failing to promptly address and halt the sexual abuse and harassment.

Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), whose department contracts with Southwest Key, said HHS has a "zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, inappropriate sexual behavior, and discrimination."

The sheltering of migrant children in federal custody is a billion-dollar industry with minimal transparency.

Southwest Key has faced scrutiny before, particularly during President Donald Trump's family separation policy, which placed over 5,000 children into federal custody.

The policy significantly increased federal funding for Southwest Key, but also led to allegations of financial improprieties and internal investigations, resulting in the resignation of high-level executives.