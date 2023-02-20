KEY POINTS Don Lemon was removed from Monday's "CNN This Morning" on-air lineup

The suspension follows Lemon's sexist comments about 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley

Lemon apologized for his remarks on Twitter

CNN anchor Don Lemon will not be on the air Monday following his controversial sexist remarks about 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, according to reports.

The 56-year-old journalist, who made headlines last week for his demeaning comments about women and aging, was scheduled to appear on Monday's "CNN This Morning" alongside co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

But Lemon was removed from the on-air lineup Sunday, according to a copy of the CNN anchor schedule obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast's Confider. Monday's show will be anchored by Harlow and Sara Sidner in New York with Collins in Poland, the report said.

"There are ongoing conversations about Don's future," an unnamed person familiar with the matter told the outlet. "He is a constant distraction."

An unnamed CNN insider also told Fox News Digital that Lemon will be temporarily benched from the network Monday after his comments about Haley, 51, being past her prime.

According to the insider, Lemon has no plans to return on air earlier than Tuesday and is "taking the holiday" Monday. The journalist's return to the morning broadcast depends on "where his head is at," the source added.

CNN CEO Chris Licht reprimanded Lemon Friday during the 9 a.m. editorial call, according to a readout of the call obtained by Confider.

"His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization," Licht told staffers.

"I'm sorry. I didn't mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon reportedly responded on the call.

Lemon, who was in Miami with his husband over the weekend, did not appear Friday on "This Morning" as he had a scheduled day off, the outlet noted.

Confider said CNN and Lemon did not respond to its requests for comment.

When the Confider asked Lemon's agent, UTA vice chairman Jay Sures, why the journalist would not appear on "This Morning" Monday, the latter reportedly hung up on the outlet.

"I am now blocking your number," the agent allegedly texted Confider.

Lemon made his controversial remarks about Haley while pushing back against the presidential candidate's call for politicians over the age of 75 to undergo annual mental competency tests.

He argued that the 51-year-old politician will face an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are "considered to be in [their] prime in her 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s."

After receiving pushback from co-host Harlow, Lemon responded, "I'm just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s, and 40s. And I'm just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in their prime when they serve," according to Fox News.

Lemon has since apologized for his sexist comments via a statement on Twitter.

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

"The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," he wrote.