Donald and Melania Trump has clearly captured the attention of online users after a photo of both of them sharing an intense, sweet and lingering kiss at a baseball game has gone viral.

While Melania has relatively kept a lower profile than her husband, their latest public appearance as a couple certainly put her back into the spotlight.

The photo of both of them kissing, uploaded by X user @MELANIAJTRUMP has sent social media abuzz, eliciting tons of mixed reactions from online users.

Trump could be seen in his usual suit, paired with a matching peach-colored tie, while Melania was donned in a fairly classy black dress. With both heads tilted for the kiss, a photographer somewhere was able to capture the moment at the right time.

Now, after the photo circulated online, social media users were quick to give their reactions. They were divided though as some found the public display of affection of the couple as something really sweet. On the other hand, there were those who did not share the same sentiment.

One social media user reposted the photo and included three heart-face emojis, signifying its support on the special kissing moment.

Another user considered Melania to be really lucky, and even joked that how she wishes she were in Melania's place.

"Oh I wish I was Melania," @JeanDesignsPgh wrote.

One user joked about the whole kissing photo and quipped to let the first lady breathe.

"Let the woman breathe," wrote @SylviaSanosH.

Another user noted that both Trump and Melania were just adorable.

"Mom and Dad are so adorable!" wrote @mwnine.

In the photo, one could see that there were spectators who took a moment to appreciate the sweetness between the president-elect and his wife. Still, there were those who simply opted to concentrate on the game.

Recently, another video of President-elect Donald Trump circulated on social media and what online users have been noticing about it was his hair.

Online users may have been used to the signature hairstyle of Trump, which is primarily a golden, puffed-up kind of hairdo. This time around, that golden hairstyle was replaced with what might be called hat-head.

The video clip was posted on X by one of the supporters of Trump at his Palm Beach golf club. He could be seen walking in a white golf T-shirt, black trousers and a white pair of golf shoes. The signature red cap could also be seen dangling from his hand. The video elicited mixed reactions as well.