Donald Trump will reportedly hold a campaign rally in Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City just eight days before the presidential election.

It is the first stop on a multi-city "arena tour" in a final get-out-the-vote push in the final days of the campaign.

The rallies will be held in battleground states, a campaign official told NBC News.

The campaign has long suggested holding a rally in the famous venue that hosts the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers.

Trump's appearances in his hometown have drawn large crowds of supporters and opponents. A September rally on Long Island drew tens of thousands of supporters.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal represents the area around Madison Square Garden.

He claimed a Trump rally was the equivalent of the infamous rally held by American Nazis at the Garden in 1939.

"This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence," Hoylman-Sigal said on X. "For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand The Garden keep our city safe by canceling the Trump rally."

This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence.



For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally 3/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

MSG has only had occasional political uses in the past 60 years. The 2004 Republican National Convention was held at the venue along with the 1992 Democratic Convention.

Richard Nixon held a pre-election rally at the venue in 1968.