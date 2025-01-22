The deputy national security adviser during Donald Trump's first term says it appears that the president is planning to go after government workers he feels are not loyal to him.

Trump signed an executive order titled "Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government" shortly after being sworn in on Monday.

The action claims there was "a systematic campaign against its perceived political opponents" during the Biden administration. While the order claims to be undoing that so-called weaponization of the government, critics say it is doing the opposite.

Charles Kupperman told the New York Times, "It looks like the beginning of a retribution campaign."

The order directs the attorney general to review the activities of all departments and agencies including the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission.

A separate order stripped security clearances from some former intelligence officials.

"This is not the right outlet for him to play this out. It plays to his MAGA base, but it's not the right one for the country," Kupperman told the Times.

Trump signed a wave of presidential orders on Monday that test the powers of the presidency and are expected to face legal challenges including one aimed at limiting the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

Law professor John Yoo, who worked for George W. Bush told the Associated Press the executive orders were "unprecedented in terms of the sweeping scope of the orders and in the sheer number."