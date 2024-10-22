Donald Trump claimed that God personally saved him from the attempt on his life in July so that he could "make our country greater than ever" in a bid to Christian voters.

Trump attended a faith-focused campaign event targeting Christian voters in North Carolina on Monday, where he reflected on his personal journey as a Christian, as reported by ABC News.

"My faith took on new meaning on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, where I was knocked to the ground by what seemed like a supernatural hand. I would like to think that God saved me for a purpose, and that's to make our country greater than ever before," Trump told supporters at the event.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "My faith took on new meaning on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania where I was knocked to the ground by what seemed like a supernatural hand -- I would like to think that God saved me for a purpose and that's to make our country greater than ever before." pic.twitter.com/nM5ehQaFpd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

The former president added that he believed Vice President Kamala Harris would be "destructive" to religion.

"You don't have a choice of sitting out this election because if Kamala Harris gets four more years, they're not going to leave Christians alone," Trump told the crowd, as reported by ABC11.

Trump and his campaign sought to establish him as an advocate for religious rights. In his time speaking to the crowd, Trump also vowed to reverse the Johnson amendment that barred churches from endorsing political candidates, as reported by The Guardian.

The former president also pledged to take action against "the toxic poison of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: male and female."

Gale Pharr, who attended the event, told ABC11, "I know one thing — I am voting for biblical reasons, and he's got my vote."