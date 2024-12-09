President-elect Donald Trump is still facing eight civil lawsuits stemming from his alleged role in inciting the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

While the criminal cases against Trump have been scraped by Jack Smith of the Department of Justice, the civil suits involving members of Congress and injured law enforcement will continue into his second presidency, Politico reported.

Despite Trump arguing for presidential immunity to get the cases thrown out, civil lawsuits, unlike criminal cases, are unaffected by the election.

If the judge rules against presidential immunity, Trump will likely appeal, which will push the case to the Supreme Court, according to the report.

A ruling is expected by the end of the year.

Politico said if Trump is held liable, he could owe millions of dollars in damages to the defendants.

Trump is also dealing with a defamation suit against ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, and a separate lawsuit against Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews and recordings, reported NPR.