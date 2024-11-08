As thousands of migrants turn away from the United States in light of Trump's victory, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to celebrate, claiming, "They're already self-pre-deporting!"

Following Donald Trump's election victory, many migrants in a caravan of around 3,000 people traveling through southern Mexico toward the U.S. are abandoning their journey, fearing Trump's promised crackdown on immigration.

Donald Trump Jr. saw the caravan's reversal as a win for his father's campaign, reposting the news with the addition of his celebratory commentary. "WE ARE SO BACK!!!" he exclaimed above an image of downtrodden migrants.

They're already self-pre-deporting.

WE ARE SO BACK!!!



Migrant Caravan: Travelers Turn Back as Trump Win Ends 'Dream of Getting Out' - Newsweek https://t.co/vSQX6STa9Y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2024

Trump has pledged to "seal up those borders" and reinstate strict immigration policies, including the "Remain in Mexico" program and mass deportations.

Originally published by Latin Times.