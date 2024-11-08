Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Report of Migrant Caravans Turning Around After Trump Win: 'They're Already Self-Pre-Deporting'
"WE ARE SO BACK!!!"
As thousands of migrants turn away from the United States in light of Trump's victory, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to celebrate, claiming, "They're already self-pre-deporting!"
Following Donald Trump's election victory, many migrants in a caravan of around 3,000 people traveling through southern Mexico toward the U.S. are abandoning their journey, fearing Trump's promised crackdown on immigration.
Donald Trump Jr. saw the caravan's reversal as a win for his father's campaign, reposting the news with the addition of his celebratory commentary. "WE ARE SO BACK!!!" he exclaimed above an image of downtrodden migrants.
Trump has pledged to "seal up those borders" and reinstate strict immigration policies, including the "Remain in Mexico" program and mass deportations.
Originally published by Latin Times.
