Despite Andrew Carnegie's warning to "never be so foolish as not to surround yourself with people who are smarter than you," it seems president-elect Donald Trump's transition team, which includes his sons Don Jr. and Eric, will ensure he does the opposite when he returns to the White House in January.

During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Don Jr. gave Americans a peek into what his father's transition will look like in the upcoming months, including that no member in the administration will think they "know better" than the future POTUS.

"Now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president's message, the people who don't think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States, I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet," Don Jr. shared. "I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."

What could go wrong? Don Jr says he’s helping his father pick his Cabinet members, and he doesn’t want anyone smarter than him. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/SeKb4KxOUj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 7, 2024

He added that he will be "heavily involved" in the transition.

X users had a lot to say about the prerequisite to being asked to join the future president's cabinet.

"Frightening for America that he wants people surrounding him that are dumber than him," one X user wrote.

That’s an awfully low bar. Frightening for America that he wants people surrounding him that are dumber than him.😳 — Momma (@Momma2120613953) November 7, 2024

Another quipped it will be "a cabinet full of idiots."

Cool, a Cabinet full of idiots 😂 will be interesting 😭 — tRpi (@cardano_guppy) November 7, 2024

Currently, Donald Trump is considering former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, his campaign co-chair Susie Wiles, and his former White House Domestic Policy Adviser Brooke Rollins for chief of staff, according to the New York Post.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R-La.) and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) are both being considered for attorney general while either Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) or Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) may be the next secretary of state.

Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are also slated for positions as advisers, potentially.

Originally published by Latin Times