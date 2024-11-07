Donald Trump Jr. Says Only 'People Who Don't Think They Know Better' Than His Dad Will Be Allowed to Join Cabinet
Don Jr. added he will be 'heavily involved' in the transition
Despite Andrew Carnegie's warning to "never be so foolish as not to surround yourself with people who are smarter than you," it seems president-elect Donald Trump's transition team, which includes his sons Don Jr. and Eric, will ensure he does the opposite when he returns to the White House in January.
During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday, Don Jr. gave Americans a peek into what his father's transition will look like in the upcoming months, including that no member in the administration will think they "know better" than the future POTUS.
"Now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president's message, the people who don't think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States, I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet," Don Jr. shared. "I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."
He added that he will be "heavily involved" in the transition.
X users had a lot to say about the prerequisite to being asked to join the future president's cabinet.
"Frightening for America that he wants people surrounding him that are dumber than him," one X user wrote.
Another quipped it will be "a cabinet full of idiots."
Currently, Donald Trump is considering former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, his campaign co-chair Susie Wiles, and his former White House Domestic Policy Adviser Brooke Rollins for chief of staff, according to the New York Post.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R-La.) and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) are both being considered for attorney general while either Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) or Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) may be the next secretary of state.
Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are also slated for positions as advisers, potentially.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Mortgage Rates Rise Over Deficit Fears With Trump Election Victory
-
Shocking Chart Shows More Women Voted For Trump In 2024 Than 2020
-
Republicans Hope Trump Sweep Will Give Party Full Power In Congress
-
Republican Governor Breaks With Party To Vote For Kamala Harris
-
Pop-up Concerts Try To Soothe Anxious Voters As US Goes To Polls
-
Snow Seen On Mount Fuji After Record Absence
-
North Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Salvo Ahead Of US Election
-
Win The Vote But Still Lose? Behold America's Electoral College
-
From Abortion To Bobcat Hunting: US Vote Not Just For President
-
Thousands Protest Alleged Election Fraud In Georgia