Donald Trump Is Selling A $99 Picture Book. Signed Copies Cost $499
It's the former president's third book since leaving the White House in 2021
Donald Trump is hawking a new book, his third since 2021, called "Save America" that the former president says will give readers a preview of the "incredible things to come."
The tome, released this month by Winning Team Publishing, a conservative publishing house headed up by Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr., goes for $99 - an autographed copy is asking $499.
The former president touted the book in a video on 45books.com.
"Hello to my fellow patriots, my great Americans. We have some very big news. My new book Save America published by Winning Team Publishing is now available," he said.
"White House, our third presidential campaign, and a preview of the best things that are yet to come, We're going to have incredible things to come. The book is something you're going to love," the Republican presidential nominee said.
Winning Team Publishing says the volume would make a "perfect coffee-table book" and contains a gallery of "stunning images recapping significant moments of his Presidency."
The cover of the 395-page book is illustrated by the iconic photo of Trump raising his hand in defiance and calling for supporters to "fight, fight, fight" after an attempted assassination during a July campaign rally in Butler, Pa.
Trump released a photo book, "Our Journey Together," in 2021 and "Letters to Trump," which included his handpicked correspondence with some of the "biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years," in 2023.
Reviewers have panned the book.
The Washington Post said it was written in "Trump's enthusiastic style of capitalization, like a fascist Emily Dickinson."
New York magazine called it a "hastily thrown together collection of photos that didn't make the first two books and dull captions seemingly lifted from Trump's stump speech."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Vast France Building Project Sunk By Sea Level Rise Fears
-
UK Campaigners In Green Energy Standoff Reject 'Nimby' Label
-
India Coal Expansion Risks Massive Methane Growth: Report
-
In French Polynesia, Boom In Whale-based Tourism Sparks Concern
-
Electric Cars Overtake Petrol Models In Norway
-
India's Disputed Kashmir Votes After Special Status Scrapped
-
Young Equatorial Guineans Yearn For The American Dream
-
Coal Phase-out Fuels Far Right In Rural Eastern Germany
-
Top Biden Aide Says US Economy At 'Turning Point'
-
US Military Says Withdrawal From Niger Is Complete