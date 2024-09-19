Donald Trump is hawking a new book, his third since 2021, called "Save America" that the former president says will give readers a preview of the "incredible things to come."

The tome, released this month by Winning Team Publishing, a conservative publishing house headed up by Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr., goes for $99 - an autographed copy is asking $499.

The former president touted the book in a video on 45books.com.

"Hello to my fellow patriots, my great Americans. We have some very big news. My new book Save America published by Winning Team Publishing is now available," he said.

"White House, our third presidential campaign, and a preview of the best things that are yet to come, We're going to have incredible things to come. The book is something you're going to love," the Republican presidential nominee said.

Winning Team Publishing says the volume would make a "perfect coffee-table book" and contains a gallery of "stunning images recapping significant moments of his Presidency."

The cover of the 395-page book is illustrated by the iconic photo of Trump raising his hand in defiance and calling for supporters to "fight, fight, fight" after an attempted assassination during a July campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Trump released a photo book, "Our Journey Together," in 2021 and "Letters to Trump," which included his handpicked correspondence with some of the "biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years," in 2023.

Reviewers have panned the book.

The Washington Post said it was written in "Trump's enthusiastic style of capitalization, like a fascist Emily Dickinson."

New York magazine called it a "hastily thrown together collection of photos that didn't make the first two books and dull captions seemingly lifted from Trump's stump speech."