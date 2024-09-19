Iranian hackers stole data from former president Donald Trump's campaign and sent them to President Joe Biden's then-re-election campaign to influence the outcome of the elections, the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed on Wednesday.

According to an FBI press release, the Iranian cyber actors put effort to "sow discord and shape the outcome of U.S. elections."

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden's campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," explained the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI, through a joint statement on Wednesday.

However, the U.S. agencies did not divulge if the information was replied to by the recipients. There was also no indication on the type of materials that were stolen as well, Fox News reported.

The agencies also noted that, "foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November." The agency also pointed out Russia, Iran, and China as trying to exacerbate divisions in the U.S. for their own benefit, adding that these countries "see election periods as moments of vulnerability."

The U.S. accused the Middle Eastern country of launching cyber operations against the presidential campaigns of both Biden and Trump where it was alleged to be engaged in influence operations in order to fan out political discord. This, however, was denied by Iran, saying that it was not interfering with the internal affairs of the U.S., Reuters reported.

The permanent mission of Iran to the United Nations released a statement on the accusations, saying that they were "unfounded, and wholly inadmissible."

"Iran neither has any motive nor intent to interfere in the U.S. election," it added.

Government agencies said that it was in late June and early July when unsolicited emails were sent to Biden's campaign.

On July 21, Biden dropped out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris replaced him as the Democratic presidential candidate. Both Trump and Harris are in a tight race at the moment, with certain areas where they are neck to neck.

Trump, who during a rally accused Iran of "foreign election interference," also released a statement on the subject and noted that Biden and Harris must disclose if they utilized the stolen materials to hurt him.