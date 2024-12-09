Trump Won't Say If Tariffs Will Hurt American Families: 'I Can't Guarantee Anything'
The president-elect also claimed his plan was 'going to make us rich'
President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out the possibility that his proposed tariffs against the country's three top trading partners will raise prices for American families, saying, "I can't guarantee anything."
During a wide-ranging interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," host Kristen Welker noted that Trump campaigned on a pledge to lowering inflation and confronted him with the fact most economists say consumers ultimately "pay the price of tariffs."
"I don't believe that," he responded in comments broadcast Sunday.
Welker then asked Trump if he could guarantee American families wouldn't pay more for goods from China, Mexico and Canada.
"I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow," he said.
Trump also called himself a "big believer in tariffs."
"I think tariffs are the most beautiful word. I think they're beautiful. It's going to make us rich," he claimed.
Last month, Trump said he would impose impose a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods coming from China.
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the move could cost about 400,000 U.S. jobs, citing figures from American automakers with factories in Mexico, and an executive at Edmunds, which tracks car prices, cautioned it could "tank the industry."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida late last month to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach and the has Chinese Embassy warned that "no one will win a trade war."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Artist Abramovic Turns From The Extreme To Decompression
-
Alice Weidel, German Far Right's Unlikely Hope For Chancellor
-
Rough Year For Norway's Royals, Rocked By 'Biggest Scandal'
-
Bitcoin Plunges, Wipes Out $1 Billion From Crypto Market Hours After Momentous $100K Feat
-
Health Companies Remove Details About Leaders From Websites After UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassinated
-
Melania Trump Peddles $600 Necklace, $90 Christmas Ornaments In Fox News Interview