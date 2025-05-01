TV star Dr. Phil praised President Donald Trump as a man of "deep conviction" during a White House celebration for the National Day of Prayer, leading users to unleash a slew of jokes.

Dr. Phil took to the podium Thursday morning, flattering Trump as he told the crowd that the president was a "man of deep faith."

Dr. Phil: I have sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody watching, and I'm telling you: This is a man of deep faith, deep conviction.. pic.twitter.com/hwM7Tczn8y — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2025

"I've sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching, and I'm telling you, this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction. This is a man who wants this country to have a heart, to have religion, and God bless America for giving us President Donald Trump," the celebrity said.

While Trump smiled and the crowd cheered and applauded, users online were quick to poke fun at the president and his criminal history, given the alternate meaning of "conviction."

"34 convictions, actually," one user wrote. Another added, "He's definitely a man with convictions... 34 so far."

"Yes CONVICTED 34 times! Very deep!" another wrote. One chided, "Conviction part correct."

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in May 2024 after a jury found him guilty of attempting to hide thousands of dollars of hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, NPR reported at the time.

The president has also been accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House following his first term. However, special counsel Jack Smith asked for the case to be dropped against Trump weeks after he won the 2024 election, as reported by ABC News.

Originally published on Latin Times