A top-ranking contestant from HYBE's "The Debut: Dream Academy" survival show faces massive backlash for liking "questionable" videos about the ongoing Israel-Palestine war using her personal TikTok account.

Samara — an 18-year-old trainee from Brazil who is currently ranked second among all the contestants on the show — caught the attention of the K-Pop community after one social media user discovered some of the content she liked on TikTok after it was left open for the public to see.

"Why is Samara liking questionable TikTok videos on her TikTok account? [Such as one that said], 'If you take the enemies of Israel today the Muslims and China you get 200 million soldiers.' Why is Hybe not providing Media literacy and training for these girls," the user said, attaching a screenshot and clips from Samara's liked videos.

Why is Samara liking questionable tiktok videos on her tiktok account



"If you take the enemies of Israel today the Muslims and China you get 200 million soldiers"



#DREAMACADEMYHQ #DreamAcademy pic.twitter.com/SoY8mHejnT — ambience (@orangeiola) October 11, 2023

Most of the videos involved the ongoing crisis in Palestine, including a discussion using the Christian Bible, which had similarities to the war that left millions of people dead. Another video showed a Brazilian man with a disgusted expression after encountering the everyday life of Indians when he visited the country. Some videos were also observed to have "Anti-Indian" content.

— 🎃 nincompoop milkaelson's dream☀️🧚🏾‍♀️ 🎃 (@sweetflotale) October 11, 2023

As Samara had a very dedicated fanbase, the situation disappointed many fans and supporters of "Dream Academy." This also came as a surprise as Samara was pretty close to two Indian contestants on the show: Indian-Australian Ezrela and Indian-American Lara. In light of the situation, some demanded she be taken off the show.

"There's no reason [that you] should be defending Samara that hard supports Israel, [likes] hateful xenophobic videos about [Indians], and now we find out she [follows/goes] to a church that spews racist ideals about Chinese and Indians...how are [you] defending this????" one user wrote on Twitter.

Another commented, "For those who do not know about the current situation of Israel and Palestine, please educate yourselves on the matter because this is very upsetting to see from Samara."

"Not providing media training is not the issue here. [By the way] the issue is that she's a racist xenophobic bigot and [likes] TikTok's calling for the murder of Palestinians," a third user opined.

"Samara has completely lost me. [T]his isn't even all of it. I'm so sick. [E]very second there's something new. I hope whenever this comes to her attention, she takes accountability and [educates] herself. But as of right now, I do not support her and do not want her in 'Dream Academy,'" a fourth user stated.

Another wrote, "Hybe has nothing to do with their own personality, I hate Hybe too, but let's be real, they [aren't] teachers or parents. It's on her. And honestly not defending. F—k her."

HYBE has yet to make an official statement regarding the matter. But it appeared that it reached Samara since her liked videos on TikTok are now private.