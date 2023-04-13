KEY POINTS Drew Barrymore said she was confused about her sexuality since her mom dated her boyfriends

Brooke Shields said her mom was so in love with her, and she was the latter's main focus

Barrymore said Shields' mom, Teri Shields, was the original momager

Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore spoke about their mothers on the latter's TV show.

Barrymore and Shields reunited on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." During the latter's appearance, they discussed their moms and upbringings.

"We both had mothers who we needed to navigate and keep alive and take care of," Brooke said, per Decider. "They were broken."

The TV host shared how her mom, Jaid Barrymore, left her confused about her sexuality.

"I was so confused about sexuality because my mom went and dated my boyfriends," Barrymore said before asking Shields if she experienced the same with her mom, Teri Shields.

"No, because she was in love with me. I was her main focus," the "Blue Lagoon" star replied. "And both of us were gonna be cut off from our sexuality. I was gonna stay a virgin. She was going to be just Teri Terrific and being there."

Barrymore said her mom "might have been so enamored" with her that she "actually wanted to be with the people" she was with, including her boyfriends.

"I don't get it, but I get it. It's so layered, and it's so needy. And it's so sad and broken," Shields replied.

Despite their experiences with their moms, both acknowledged how much their mothers loved them.

"We're sitting here laughing about the fact that our moms were so in love with us that they behaved so absolutely inappropriately, and we have our sense of humor intact, and I love us for that," Barrymore said, per People.

"I mean, they're our moms," Shields added.

In the same conversation, Barrymore asked Shields why her mom had always appeared with her in her interviews.

"It was, no one's gonna get you, I'm gonna be there, I'm there first. You're mine," Shields said. "I'm not going to give you to somebody... Under the guise of protection, but it was more ownership and fear, I think."

Barrymore said Teri was "the original momager." The "Blended" star added that Teri inspired Jaid to manage her career at a young age. Both Shields and Barrymore were former child actresses, and they made money for their families.

"All I knew was, keep my mother alive, keep dancing and get stuff," Shields said. "But to emerge from it not angry or jaded, it's in there... it's something in your character, it's in my character. Doing this documentary, it's given me a life in the most interesting way."

Shields' new documentary follows her experiences in the spotlight from an early age to filming her controversial movies "Pretty Baby" and "The Blue Lagoon."

"Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" is streaming on Hulu.