Beauty, talent, and stage presence, are among the things that made Dua Lipa click with her audience worldwide. Her music, beloved across the world, has massively contributed to the generation of the wealth. She still has so many more years in the industry but her career has taken off in huge strides that it made her net worth also increase by leaps and bounds.

Net worth

Lipa has amassed an impressive net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This substantial sum is not solely from her acting career or pop stardom. Lipa has collaborated with prestigious fashion brands like Versace, Pepe Jeans, and Yves Saint Laurent. She's also been sought after for endorsements by luxury automotive brands such as Jaguar and Porsche. Moreover, Lipa isn't solely dependent on external paychecks. She's also making money through her own endeavors, including her newsletter and podcast, both titled Service 95.

Lipa signed her record deal with Warner Bros. Records UK in 2014, released her first single, "New Love," in 2015, and dropped her self-titled debut album to rave reviews in 2017. The figure that she earned from this deal has not been publicized though.

The year 2020 was very significant for Lipa. It was that year that she released her album Future Nostalgia and it did better than her first album. Future Nostalgia's lead single, "Don't Start Now," reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts (making it her biggest hit in the United States to date) and was followed by five more singles from the album.

Lipa's career has been marked by success, but her Future Nostalgia Tour propelled her to new heights. The tour generated over $40 million in the U.S. and Canada alone. Billboard reported that the first leg of the tour sold 394,000 tickets, marking a 346% increase compared to her tour for her first album. The gross-per-show for the Future Nostalgia Tour was also significantly higher, up by an astounding 1,479% compared to her Self-Titled Tour. In simple terms, she made a considerable amount of money from the tour.

In addition to her earnings from music and touring, Lipa has a lucrative side hustle as a brand ambassador for prestigious brands like Yves Saint Laurent (for their Libre fragrance), Evian, and Puma. She has also collaborated on three collections for Pepe Jeans and released the La Vacanza collection with Donatella Versace. Lipa's influence is such that her collaborations often lead to a rush of purchases, with fans eager to add items from her collections to their shopping carts.

Early life and education

Lipa was born in London in 1995 to Anisa and Dukagjin Lipa. Her father, Dukagjin, a former singer of the Kosovan rock band Oda, played a pivotal role in inspiring her musical aspirations. Growing up in a household filled with music, she was influenced by artists like Bowie, Bob Dylan, The Stereophonics, Sting, The Police, and Radiohead. When she was around 11, Lipa and her family relocated to Kosovo.

At the age of 15, she returned to London by herself to pursue her musical ambitions, performing covers of her favorite artists such as Pink and Nelly Furtado. Lipa was motivated by Justin Bieber's rise to fame through YouTube and hoped for a similar breakthrough. In London, she attended the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School, notable for nurturing talents like Nicholas Hoult, Amy Winehouse, Rita Ora, and Leona Lewis. Lipa signed a record deal with Warner Music at 18, initially finding success in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand before charting in the United States at 20 with "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)."

Not forgetting her roots

In 2016, Lipa embarked on her philanthropic journey with the Sunny Hill Foundation, a charity organization based in Prishtina, Kosovo. The foundation's mission is to combat injustice and poverty in Kosovo, while also promoting democratic values, fostering international cooperation, and advancing human achievement. Lipa holds the dual roles of founder and patron of the Sunny Hill Foundation, with her father, Dukagjin Lipa, serving as the founder and chairman.