When it comes to delivering musical precision on stage while belly dancing, the first name that would come to mind is Colombian singer Shakira. She is not only popular in her home country, but has actually won the hearts and minds of fans from all over the world. With decades of immersing herself in the glitz and glamour of the recording industry, it is no wonder why she was able to amass a wealth that is certainly jaw-dropping.

Net worth

Shakira is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, renowned for her captivating music and dynamic performances. With a career spanning decades, she has amassed a net worth of $300 million, making her one of the wealthiest celebrities in the singer category. She has not only conquered the world stage as a singer-songwriter, but has also excelled as a record producer, dancer, choreographer, model, and entrepreneur. Her impact extends beyond music, as she is also recognized for her philanthropic endeavors.

Her sources of wealth

Shakira's wealth primarily stems from her highly successful career in the music industry. As a singer, songwriter, and musician, she has released numerous hit songs and albums that have topped charts worldwide, earning her substantial income from record sales, streaming royalties, and concert tours. Shakira's entrepreneurial ventures, such as her fragrance line and investments, have also contributed to her wealth. Additionally, her philanthropic efforts and various endorsements have further boosted her financial standing.

A breakdown of the sultry singer's wealth

Shakira's income, like that of many entertainers, is far from predictable, relying on variables such as album sales, royalties, film and television appearances, streaming revenue, and other sources. Her earnings have fluctuated notably over time. In the span from June 2018 to June 2019, she ranked as the 10th highest-earning female musician, grossing $35 million according to Forbes. This achievement mirrored her previous entry into the top 10 in 2012, when she brought in $20 million as reported by Billboard. Further solidifying her success, Billboard recognized Shakira in 2023 as the 16th highest-grossing Latin artist of all time.

Global tours and performances

A significant portion of Shakira's wealth is derived from her global tours, where she frequently fills enormous stadiums and arenas with enthusiastic fans eager to experience her live performances. According to a 2020 Pollstar report, she sold over 2.7 million tickets across 190 shows, grossing over $189 million between 2000 and 2020, securing her the 19th spot on the list of female musicians ranked by touring revenue for that period. In 2023, Billboard reported a more modest touring revenue figure of $108.1 million across 120 shows. Notably, in 2003, Shakira reportedly earned over $4 million from a single show on Valentine's Day at Foro Sol in Mexico City. Furthermore, in 2018, Shakira's El Dorado World Tour grossed approximately $76.5 million, according to Touring Data.

Millions of copies of her albums sold

According to a 2023 Variety profile, Shakira has sold over 100 million records over her career. Her fifth studio album, "Laundry Service," stands out as her most successful, with over 13 million copies sold worldwide, as reported by TheRichest. While the exact earnings from her album sales remain undisclosed, reports from 2008 suggest that she signed a 10-year contract with LiveNation, estimated to be worth between $70 and $100 million, for the release of her future albums and the management of her tours.

An exciting World Cup

Selected by FIFA to create the official anthem for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Shakira co-wrote "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," one of her most significant hits. She performed the song, along with several other popular tracks, during the event's opening ceremonies. According to TheThings' 2023 report, citing Popnable, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" generated $1.4 million in revenue.

"The Voice"

During the fourth and sixth seasons of "The Voice," Shakira took on the role of a team coach. The show, known for its format where celebrity musicians mentor aspiring singers in a team-based competition, culminates in the crowning of a single winner. In 2012, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that Shakira earned a salary of $12 million for her coaching role on "The Voice."

Personal life

Born on Feb. 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is of Lebanese and Colombian descent. She began belly dancing at a young age and started writing songs and participating in talent competitions by the age of 10. In 1990, Shakira signed her first record deal, marking the beginning of her illustrious music career.