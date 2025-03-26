Dubb Value Creation, founded by CEO and Chief Value Creator Jonathan Wilson, is a Los Angeles-based boutique management consulting firm with investment banking and business broker licenses dedicated to providing end-to-end value advantages through a diverse team of experts and perpetually forward-thinking approaches. By harnessing the power of technology, the firm has found pioneering success with M&A sell-side and buy-side services, particularly in EdTech, MedTech, electric vehicles, and other innovative industries. Dubb Value now looks forward to delving deeper into the tech and startup landscape in 2025.

Wilson founded the firm in 2017 through principles of forward-facing and progressive transformation for all spheres of the marketplace. The sole owner, Wilson, continues this purpose-driven mission of democratizing high-end and rigorous management consultancy services through this shift toward the technology industry. Equipped with more than two decades of experience working with startups and Fortune 500 companies, and a team of expert management consultants skilled in business brokerage, investment banking, and M&A services, Wilson and Dubb Value aim to move the needle into the future.

With a mission to celebrate innovation and further intertwine technology into the wider industry and world, Dubb Value fills the gap left in the tech M&A market. As technology continues to rapidly advance, the industry has become rife with tech companies with aligned interests and applications, yet remain divided. As inflation levels fall, tech companies consolidate, and the M&A sector leverages AI, cloud computing, automation, and cybersecurity technology to facilitate deal-making and stay competitive—like those of hybrid capital structures in private equity—inorganic growth through acquisitions is expected to rise with them. The industry is seeing its heyday, and growth is the name of the game. The value potential for the combined power of social media, information security, and artificial intelligence expands day by day.

However, the scope of what technology can accomplish exponentiates much faster than regulation can follow. This makes new developments uncertain in the marketplace and requires rigorous due diligence in assessing risks and opportunities with each product. Moreover, the increasing complexity of systems can produce a near-black box of the operations upholding any service. So, target/buyer assessments, due diligence, and separation/integration processes have to be handled with care. In fact, the entire transaction process requires specialized knowledge and experience to navigate its intricacies.

Wilson and Dubb Value's team thoroughly enjoy applying their proprietary systematic methodology to these evolving challenges. "We like innovation. And the companies we love working with are those with whom we share a similar mindset. You tend to find the highest degrees of innovation in tech companies because that's what accelerates them," adds Wilson.

The founder's 25 years of experience with some of the most successful organizations in the world has seen him working across the technology space. From a coder and developer to a product and release manager, he has played key roles throughout the organizational structures of technology-enabled projects. "That's our wheelhouse. We understand technology from the inside-out," he states. Dubb Value's long-standing relationship and expertise with the tech industry make it perfectly suited to overcoming challenges and transforming companies into a new era of value.

Since the firm's start in 2017, Dubb Value has seen consistent growth in revenue and profitability through each of the last seven years. Its success stands against the trends of the industry, an exception to the norm. Being a Black and LGBTQIA+-owned firm is an uncommon sight within the M&A management consultancy industry. Against the odds, Jonathan Wilson has carved out a space for his success, and it is one cultivated through inclusivity, collaboration, and progress. As Dubb Value continues to strive for a progressive, tech-integrated future, Wilson concludes, "We are going to keep taking our firm to the next level. Whether the wider industry is doing well or not, I will make sure we win, in every economy."