Dancing partners Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant are officially a couple.

Months after dancing with each other for season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," the pair celebrated Valentine's Day as a real-life couple. Durant posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on his Instagram page Tuesday and wrote, "My Valentine. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Friends and supporters of the couple celebrated the good news.

Comedian and singer Wayne Brady took to the comments section and wrote, "knew it!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congrats!"

"DWTS" Alan Bersten wrote a single heart emoji to congratulate the couple.

Jessie James Decker also rejoiced at the news and dropped several red hearts emoji in the comments section.

On her own Instagram page, Stewart uploaded a video of her and her boyfriend dancing in front of a LED screen from an art display. The short clip was set to Montell Fish's "Fall in Love with You."

'DWTS' stars again flooded the comments section with happy messages.

Pasha Pashkov wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!"

Witney Carson said, "Is this a soft launch??? 😍😍😍 love you both!!"

Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Hayley Erbert and Jenna Johnson dropped several heart emojis while Daniella Karagach Pashkova left blushing heart emojis in the comments section.

The choreographer and the "CODA" actor met while competing in season 31 of the show which premiered in September 2022. The pair was placed fifth in the competition. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio won the season's much-coveted Mirrorball with her partner, Mark Ballas.

In November, Durant told E! News the show "changed my life."

Durant, who is deaf, also previously told the US Weekly that Stewart is a quick learner of American Sign Language.

"She knows how to sign, she's learning how to sign," he told the outlet in September 2022. "Before, my interpreter ... he'd be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it's nice. She understands me."

"She's such a brilliant woman and she shows me her skills and it's amazing. And she looked at me and I feel like I knew she could teach me," the "Switched at Birth" alum added.