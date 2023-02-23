"Dancing with the Stars" choreographer Emma Slater has filed for divorce from her husband and fellow troupe member Sasha Farber six months after news of their split broke.

The 34-year-old professional dancer filed the documents at a Los Angeles court Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Court documents listed their date of separation as April 1, 2022. As per E! News, Slater asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support for her and Farber. The former husband and wife have also agreed to "amicably" resolve agreements on property and assets distribution.

The court documents added that Slater and Farber, who got married in 2018, have an "uncontested divorce."

They had been in an on-and-off relationship for over a decade prior to the filing of the divorce, according to Us Weekly. The outlet was also the first to report the couple's separation in August 2022.

"They've been apart for many months now," a source told the outlet at the time. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life."

"It's been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long," the source added.

The insider then commented that the two had been turning to "friends for support" amid the split and noted that the exes vowed to "continue to work together as professionals."

The pair first met in 2009 when they both starred in the Broadway run of the live dance show "Burn the Floor." They confirmed their relationship in 2011 but briefly split in 2014. They rekindled their romance a year later.

Farber proposed to Slater during a live taping of "DWTS" in October 2016. They reportedly got married in Los Angeles in March 2018.

On this year's Valentine's Day, Farber uploaded a photo of himself holding a trash bin and wrote, "Happppy Valentine's Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean and yes ladies, I take the trash out."

The post's comments section was quickly flooded with messages from fans who wished him well in his romantic life. One of them noted, "I hope you find someone that appreciates all you do this year, Sasha!!!! Best of luck to you in your quest to finding love!"

There were also some who expressed their confusion about his marital status, just like the one who commented, "I thought you were married to Emma …. <scratches head>. I must be living under a rock."

Farber and Slater are currently busy with the "2023 Dancing With the Star Live" tour, which ends in in Las Vegas on March 12.