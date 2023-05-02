KEY POINTS Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn appeared in Disney+'s "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All"

Seaborn said she decided to participate in the docuseries due to her health

She said Sheeran wanted to show the other facets of his life other than being a musician

Ed Sheeran got candid about his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis.

Sheeran and Seaborn appeared in the former's four-part docuseries "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All," which premiered Wednesday on Disney+. On the show, the couple opened up about her cancer diagnosis in February 2022 while pregnant with their child.

"It was horrible," the "Shape of You" singer said, People reported.

He added that he wrote seven songs in just four hours after learning about Seaborn's condition.

"When something really intense happens to him, he writes a song," she added.

The "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker also shared how much his wife meant to him.

"It's the most amazing thing in my life that nobody really knows about," Sheeran said. "Everything in my life got so much better when she got into it."

Sheeran and Seaborn are very private and largely shy away from the spotlight. The musician's wife explained in the first episode titled "Love" why she decided to join the documentary.

"I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive s—ter," she explained. "It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this, but it made me think, 'Oh, if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'"

Seaborn also explained why her husband decided to do the project. Sheeran reportedly wanted to show the other facets of his life.

"For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die,'" she added.

The singer and Seaborn tied the knot secretly following their engagement in January 2018. They exchanged vows in an ultra-private ceremony in 2019. He shared some details about their big day when he appeared on the "Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware" podcast.

"Our actual wedding was a tiny, tiny event with basically no one there," Sheeran said. "We did it at night on a random day in the middle of January in the middle of nowhere. No one knew, no one came to it. We lit candles, we got married, we went back [and] had a curry."

After a few months, they threw a huge party to celebrate with their friends, and it was "less private." The "Perfect" crooner said he "didn't want pictures getting out" and was actually "amazed they didn't."

The couple first met when they were kids in Sheffield, England. However, they didn't start dating until 2015. They share two children, Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, whom they welcomed in May 2022.