Education Secretary Linda McMahon repeatedly declined to say whether teaching that former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election amounts to "illegal DEI," instead telling lawmakers that schools "should hear all sides" and "teach accurately."

The exchange took place during a House Education and Workforce Committee hearing Wednesday, where Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania questioned McMahon about basic historical lessons. She asked if topics like the 2020 election would violate the Trump administration's DEI policies. McMahon refused to answer directly.

LEE: Do you believe that social studies standards that teach that Biden won the 2020 election is illegal DEI? Yes or no?



McMAHON: We should teach accurately. We should hear all sides.



LEE: You have not answered the question pic.twitter.com/lU8lXnQCLQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

Lee's questioning followed recent efforts in states like Oklahoma, where revised curriculum standards require students to investigate "discrepancies" in the 2020 election, despite courts and bipartisan audits confirming Biden's victory. The new rules also encourage skepticism around mail-in voting and reinforce conspiracy theories widely debunked after the election.

McMahon refused to give a yes-or-no answer when asked whether it was legal for schools to teach that Biden won.

"I think we should teach accurately. We should hear all sides," she said.

McMahon was on Capitol Hill to defend her department's proposed budget, even as the Trump administration has signaled plans to eliminate the agency entirely and slash education spending by 15% in 2026, The Independent reported.

Originally published on Latin Times