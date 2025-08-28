Electric Goddess has marked a journey of innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving battery industry. Founded by Erika Guerrero and her husband Luke Workman, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to push the boundaries of energy storage, safety validation, and applied research.

Electric Goddess began as a leap of faith. After leaving her corporate job, Guerrero was immediately invited to help build global charging networks for electric scooters. "I thought I was taking two weeks off, and the next thing I knew, we were flying to New York and Paris," she recalls. Those early projects culminated in the creation of a technology portfolio for a company that has since gone public, setting the stage for a new kind of consultancy rooted in curiosity, agility, and technical depth.

Since then, Electric Goddess has remained self-funded, growing through what Guerrero describes as "one good job at a time." From those humble beginnings in a living room lab with only a power supply and a computer, the company has evolved into a respected R&D consultancy and advanced test facility. Its work spans benchmarking consumer electronics, advanced vacuum test chambers, and simulating low Earth orbit environments to validate batteries destined for satellites and aircraft applications.

"Our clients come to us with the toughest challenges," Workman says. "We're not the place for off-the-shelf certifications. We're here for the highly specific, often unprecedented problems that need careful testing and fresh thinking. What we do is research and development, which means we're comfortable being uncomfortable while we work toward answers."

Electric Goddess has built a sterling reputation by stepping into high-stakes projects that demand speed, technical fluency, and trust. The company integrates seamlessly with client teams, many of them composed of advanced-degree engineers and executives, helping reduce risk, improve safety, and accelerate innovation. "We speak engineer and executive," Guerrero notes, underscoring her role as a translator of complex science into actionable strategies.

Their portfolio now includes projects for satellites, aircraft, and data centers, as well as benchmarking initiatives in collaboration with renowned research institutions. The company is also involved in a forthcoming documentary, which will highlight their pioneering role in shaping the next generation of energy storage.

For Guerrero and Workman, the journey has been defined as much by philosophy as by technical achievement. "We've always been about authenticity and curiosity," Guerrero says. "At the end of the day, our clients trust us with their hopes and dreams, and we take that responsibility seriously."

Looking ahead, Electric Goddess is preparing to scale its influence beyond one-on-one consulting. The founders are expanding into sharing industry knowledge, including launching podcasts, to make their insights accessible to a wider audience.

They are also anticipating the development of proprietary hardware and digital products, building on their track record of incubating companies that began inside Electric Goddess before growing into independent ventures.

Six years in, the company's ambitions continue to stretch beyond Earth. With a long-term vision that includes supporting space technologies, energy-efficient innovations, and even concepts like terraforming with lasers, Electric Goddess remains aligned with its founding principle: to guide bold ideas into reality with precision, care, and imagination.

"Every step of this journey has been about trust," Guerrero reflects. "We've built Electric Goddess as a family business that puts relationships and results first. We've made mistakes, but we've always made them right. That's why six years in, we're still growing, still curious, and excited for the future."